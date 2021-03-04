back
Karol G: The story behind her hit "Bichota"
"Everybody always wants to destroy you but they don't have what it takes." Karol G tells Brut the story behind her hit "Bichota." 🌈
04/03/2021 4:58 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1 comment
Cameron H.23 minutes
I started living a good and a happier life since I started investing on bitcoin,Forex and Binary Option Trading. My friends almost convinced me not to invest because I have lost a lot, before I met Mrs Payne here on Facebook when I was about to quit. Mrs gives me a proper guidance on how to trade, she taught me how to trade for myself and also manage my account for me. Now am earning a lot of profit from her platform. Contact her Alexis Payne to get started.