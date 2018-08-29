back
Kid Cudi Advocates For Mental Health
Hip-hop has allowed Kid Cudi to cope with his depression and his songs have changed — and even "saved" — the lives of people like Travis Scott, Logic, and Pete Davidson. 🙏🏿
08/29/2018 5:01 PM
171 comments
ashu nirmal10/12/2019 02:47
its video makes confidence
Andrew Z.09/07/2019 02:18
He helped me when I was at the avenue and eglinton apartment I love him immensely for that
Théo B.04/17/2019 13:58
eheh
Skyy R.02/26/2019 12:24
definitely inspired my left rib tattoo
Tai G.02/12/2019 10:15
👑
João G.02/02/2019 19:09
se tem um cara que eu curto,é o cudi. Especialmente man on the moon e pursuit of hapiness.
Giovanne R.01/26/2019 19:50
Luendison Costa respect
Yanice H.01/23/2019 19:31
génie
Vincent B.01/19/2019 15:45
c'est lui le vrai boss
Andrea B.01/18/2019 14:18
kudi legend
Rage G.01/18/2019 12:46
💪🏽💪🏽
Cazz V.01/16/2019 10:57
ur boy
David E.01/16/2019 03:37
they just now hip
David G.01/15/2019 17:40
i thought of taking all my savings getting as high as possible and kill my self. but he save me and help me make music to save myself. www.soundcloud.com/dtalez
Nicholas R.01/15/2019 13:37
Kid Cudi GARBAGE
Vicente H.01/15/2019 03:29
yea buddy
Donte L.01/05/2019 08:17
Soundtrack to my life i swear was written for me i was at a tough spot in high school
Shane S.12/26/2018 23:24
Dudes trash lyrically
Jamin T.12/26/2018 10:50
He is my spirit animal haha.
Aúntonio S.12/22/2018 14:32
Well to be perfectly honest, in my humble opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking into this matter in a different perspective and without being condemning of one's view's and by trying to make it objectified, and by considering each and every one's valid opinion, I honestly believe that I completely forgot what I was going to say.