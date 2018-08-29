back

Kid Cudi Advocates For Mental Health

Hip-hop has allowed Kid Cudi to cope with his depression and his songs have changed — and even "saved" — the lives of people like Travis Scott, Logic, and Pete Davidson. 🙏🏿

08/29/2018 5:01 PM
171 comments

  • ashu nirmal
    10/12/2019 02:47

    its video makes confidence

  • Andrew Z.
    09/07/2019 02:18

    He helped me when I was at the avenue and eglinton apartment I love him immensely for that

  • Théo B.
    04/17/2019 13:58

    eheh

  • Skyy R.
    02/26/2019 12:24

    definitely inspired my left rib tattoo

  • Tai G.
    02/12/2019 10:15

    👑

  • João G.
    02/02/2019 19:09

    se tem um cara que eu curto,é o cudi. Especialmente man on the moon e pursuit of hapiness.

  • Giovanne R.
    01/26/2019 19:50

    Luendison Costa respect

  • Yanice H.
    01/23/2019 19:31

    génie

  • Vincent B.
    01/19/2019 15:45

    c'est lui le vrai boss

  • Andrea B.
    01/18/2019 14:18

    kudi legend

  • Rage G.
    01/18/2019 12:46

    💪🏽💪🏽

  • Cazz V.
    01/16/2019 10:57

    ur boy

  • David E.
    01/16/2019 03:37

    they just now hip

  • David G.
    01/15/2019 17:40

    i thought of taking all my savings getting as high as possible and kill my self. but he save me and help me make music to save myself. www.soundcloud.com/dtalez

  • Nicholas R.
    01/15/2019 13:37

    Kid Cudi GARBAGE

  • Vicente H.
    01/15/2019 03:29

    yea buddy

  • Donte L.
    01/05/2019 08:17

    Soundtrack to my life i swear was written for me i was at a tough spot in high school

  • Shane S.
    12/26/2018 23:24

    Dudes trash lyrically

  • Jamin T.
    12/26/2018 10:50

    He is my spirit animal haha.

  • Aúntonio S.
    12/22/2018 14:32

    Well to be perfectly honest, in my humble opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking into this matter in a different perspective and without being condemning of one's view's and by trying to make it objectified, and by considering each and every one's valid opinion, I honestly believe that I completely forgot what I was going to say.