Kyle MacLachlan on “Twin Peaks” 25 Years Later

Get weird with Kyle MacLachlan

Kyle Merritt MacLachlan is an American actor. MacLachlan is best known for his role as Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks and its film prequel Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, as well as roles in two of David Lynch's films: Paul Atreides in Dune and Jeffrey Beaumont in Blue Velvet. MacLachlan's other film roles include Lloyd Gallagher in The Hidden, Ray Manzarek in The Doors, Cliff Vandercave in The Flintstones, Zack Carey in Showgirls, and the voice of Riley's dad in Inside Out.

He has had prominent roles in television shows including appearing as Trey MacDougal in Sex and the City, Orson Hodge in Desperate Housewives, The Captain in How I Met Your Mother, the Mayor of Portland in Portlandia and Calvin Zabo in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. In 2017, after 25 years of absence, he put on his FBI agent suit for a 3rd season.

MacLachlan has won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama, and was nominated in the same category in, for playing the role of Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks. He has also been nominated for two Emmy Awards for Twin Peaks. “Cooper has had such an impact on my career. I think it’s what most people know me as, I think. He’s (or it’s) fascinating. He’s a character that I feel there’s still more to learn, to understand, to grasp. And who knows, maybe someday I’ll have that opportunity.” the actor reflects.

“I was very happy that the suit still fit. That was great. It was a little, I was a little nervous. I hadn’t stepped back into his shoes for quite a long time and I think I knew going in that it was going to be different. I’m different, it’s many years later. So, it wasn’t like I was trying to recreate someone that existed a long time ago, I just allowed whatever the influence of time had been on me to also influence Dale Cooper. Although in some ways I do feel (indiscernible) sort of timeless.”

On his Instagram feed, MacLachlan often shares his fans' creations and his love for donuts.

Brut.