Larry King on his first day as a radio host

"If you're honest with your audience, you can't go wrong." On his very first day as a radio host, Larry King learned a lesson that would guide his whole career... The legendary talk show host has died at 87.

01/23/2021 4:12 PMupdated: 01/23/2021 4:14 PM
