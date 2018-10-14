Lena Waithe's Message About Self-Care

Stop 👏🏿 caring 👏🏻 what 👏🏾 other 👏🏼 people 👏🏽 think 👏🏿 about 👏🏻 you 👏🏾 — a message to women from Lena Waithe.
Ritah J.10/30/2018 09:09
Please be who you are too are you woman or a man we are confused and woe... to our future kids that might be empowered in such a stupid way. yes a stupid way!!
Brenda L.10/27/2018 23:18
Such wise words, what a beautiful person. I do agree we should all be genuine and respect ourselves and others, thank you and God bless...!!!!
Rinad K.10/24/2018 16:36
Is this a men or woman ?
Badra A.10/18/2018 15:18
راجل هذا تهردت
اسماء ا.10/17/2018 23:37
هوة دة راجل ولا ست🤔🤔🤔
Charles M.10/15/2018 13:55
Illuminati