Living with severe acne: Mattéa tells her story

At 16, Mattéa developed severe acne from stress. Despite the cruel comments and bullying, she's taken to TikTok to show support to other young girls like her who are struggling to accept themselves.

04/16/2021 5:04 PMupdated: 04/16/2021 5:06 PM
13 comments

  • Jason I.
    10 minutes

    You're still beautiful...

  • Faye L.
    19 minutes

    Don’t worry about the outside it’s what’s inside that means the most... you are Beautiful!

  • Randell K.
    26 minutes

    An allergic pimple needs liable steroid cream which can do wonder .,

  • Deborah P.
    34 minutes

    Poor girl. It looks painful.

  • Yanina V.
    41 minutes

    Try GIGI CURE ACNON !!!! It helped many teens

  • Jan N.
    44 minutes

    You are stunning, it will pass.

  • Derek T.
    an hour

    Keep your head up because this too shall pass in the mighty name of Jesus!!!

  • Rubina B.
    an hour

    When I had severe acne I did many things even tried herbs but then I just used pimple patches and cleaned with alcohol swabs it took a month but it cured

  • Terry H.
    an hour

    I wonder if its possible she is a candidate for ACUTANE a medication for severe acne vulgaris. I hope she reads the comments and research the medication. My heart goes out to her. People can be mean and vicious; what they need to understand that anything CV ould happen to them in the future. STAY STRONG YOUNG LADY YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL! I can see past the acne.

  • Virgil S.
    an hour

    It's not lack of hygiene y'all, just saying in case someone who thinks people that are prone to having acnes lack proper hygiene, tell you what, these people are conscious about hygiene and tends to be the cleanest person in the room because they are trying their best to get rid of it(acne), I am one of them.

  • Meherzad K.
    an hour

    I am not an adviser, but a small advice to you dont feel bad about your face, and do not put any make, acne is a natural thing, i had very similar acne, but without applying anything and drinking neem water, i got cured, and it was a temporary thing.

  • Chris L.
    an hour

    Who cares what other people think or say

  • Vlora P.
    an hour

    It heals itself, just don't touch it.

