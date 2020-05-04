Lockdown tips from the cast of "Money Heist"
I love these actors and their characters. Their first season is one of the finest I have ever seen from anywhere. Thank you, Netflix.
It is sad to see that scientists and doctors from all over the world are trying to get rid of the epidemic, but some countries are also trying to gain popularity from the epidemic.
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, ordered the Indian citizens, all Indians to turn off the electricity of the houses on 5/4/2020 at 9 pm and light the candle for 9 minutes by standing at the door of the house. He also said that the Electricity Department of India will shut down electricity supply for 9 minutes all over India at 9 pm. The Prime Minister of India clarified on this order that the task of shutting down the electricity for 9 minutes and burning the candle will prove helpful to the Indians to get rid of Corona virus directly.
You all must be surprised to know the truth that such a command was given by some other country as well, but the government has asked to do so due to compulsion. In fact, every year on a particular day in Yunnan, Greek citizens stand outside the church at night and light it with a candle, but due to the Corona Virus epidemic, the Yunnan government has refused to do so this time and the Greek government has given all citizens Said that, he should celebrate this festival in his own homes this year. Such an event is held every year in Greece, but according to my view, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is trying to gain popularity through Unani customs. In Greece, no one is asked to light a candle under strict prohibition, but the Prime Minister of India is working to the contrary. I am surprised that, how can a government of two countries give such an order, is such an order a coincidence? Or is the Prime Minister of India cleverly trying to gain popularity?
Journalists from all over India are propagating loudly, calling this order of the Prime Minister a great work. But I want to ask all of you, will the burning of a candle relieve the corona virus? If the burning of a candle relieves the corona virus, then why did the Prime Minister of India hide this thing from the whole world? If this thing was known in advance, no one would have been infected with the corona virus and no person would have died. Now I want to ask all of you, whether such events are being held to gain popularity, or to avoid accountability, such gimmicks are being adopted. Or will the citizens of India get rid of the corona virus?
kassh ye hmara professor hota😂
After lisbon entering the bank of Spain (Gold) what happened is there more coming?he is sexy heheh
dekh
Season 4 of "Money Heist" is now available on Netflix.
