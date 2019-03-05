back

Luke Perry — Actor and Advocate

Luke Perry became a star on the 90’s hit “Beverly Hills 90210,” but he was more than a celebrity — he also fought to save the planet. He died at the age of 52. RIP.

03/05/2019 1:24 AMupdated: 03/05/2019 1:31 AM
  • 680.3k
  • 49

Pop Culture

  1. "The Simpsons" turn 30

  2. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

  3. The Life of Tina Turner

  4. #TBT Christmas at the White House

  5. Actress Golshifteh Farahani on the Iranian Protests

  6. Yes, Women are Funny — According to the “Mrs. Maisel” Stars

35 comments

  • Ryle V.
    03/31/2019 12:15

    😢😢

  • Kunce M.
    03/31/2019 06:24

    May his Soul Rest in Peace

  • Yamileth B.
    03/30/2019 20:22

    Q.E.P.D

  • David K.
    03/27/2019 00:46

    I’ve owned a shirt for 44 years.

  • Srie M.
    03/22/2019 23:37

    RiP Mr Perry, beaitiful man..🧡

  • Mariela A.
    03/20/2019 13:35

    RIP

  • Andres V.
    03/17/2019 01:48

    If only all these rich people would follow in Luke Perry's shoe... Too much greed.... Mother Earth is being destroyed by these rich folks.

  • Maria G.
    03/16/2019 20:34

    Yes I grew up watching 90210 and ❤️his bad boy image Such a humble man RIP Mr Perry

  • Ruby Y.
    03/16/2019 15:31

    Rest in Peace. Luke Perry was still remembered not because of what he wore when he was alive. He continues to inspire people and continues to care what he believed that is good for the environment. Hes gone but Our Climate Change is still a Global Issue.

  • Sha A.
    03/15/2019 05:46

    SHAALAM

  • Ethel R.
    03/14/2019 18:03

    Descansa en PAZ, Dios permita que entres a la luz de la eternidad.

  • Bibiana P.
    03/12/2019 23:19

    Dylan Mckay my favorite

  • Dines B.
    03/12/2019 16:33

    He will be missed by all of fans and GOD BLESS his family

  • Migi C.
    03/12/2019 09:06

    seech

  • Clarence A.
    03/12/2019 07:47

    😭

  • Ilan H.
    03/10/2019 03:29

    ☹️

  • Emilio V.
    03/09/2019 21:20

    Dylan The Guy

  • Kiviana V.
    03/08/2019 18:59

    no es por nada pero era bello.

  • Angela R.
    03/07/2019 02:29

    Mansfield Ohio is probably falling apart right now

  • Delvin B.
    03/06/2019 20:24

    Los Ángeles son de Dios, lo nos visitan y se van...Dios lo ha recibido.