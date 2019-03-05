back
Luke Perry — Actor and Advocate
Luke Perry became a star on the 90’s hit “Beverly Hills 90210,” but he was more than a celebrity — he also fought to save the planet. He died at the age of 52. RIP.
03/05/2019 1:24 AMupdated: 03/05/2019 1:31 AM
35 comments
Ryle V.03/31/2019 12:15
😢😢
Kunce M.03/31/2019 06:24
May his Soul Rest in Peace
Yamileth B.03/30/2019 20:22
Q.E.P.D
David K.03/27/2019 00:46
I’ve owned a shirt for 44 years.
Srie M.03/22/2019 23:37
RiP Mr Perry, beaitiful man..🧡
Mariela A.03/20/2019 13:35
RIP
Andres V.03/17/2019 01:48
If only all these rich people would follow in Luke Perry's shoe... Too much greed.... Mother Earth is being destroyed by these rich folks.
Maria G.03/16/2019 20:34
Yes I grew up watching 90210 and ❤️his bad boy image Such a humble man RIP Mr Perry
Ruby Y.03/16/2019 15:31
Rest in Peace. Luke Perry was still remembered not because of what he wore when he was alive. He continues to inspire people and continues to care what he believed that is good for the environment. Hes gone but Our Climate Change is still a Global Issue.
Sha A.03/15/2019 05:46
SHAALAM
Ethel R.03/14/2019 18:03
Descansa en PAZ, Dios permita que entres a la luz de la eternidad.
Bibiana P.03/12/2019 23:19
Dylan Mckay my favorite
Dines B.03/12/2019 16:33
He will be missed by all of fans and GOD BLESS his family
Migi C.03/12/2019 09:06
seech
Clarence A.03/12/2019 07:47
😭
Ilan H.03/10/2019 03:29
☹️
Emilio V.03/09/2019 21:20
Dylan The Guy
Kiviana V.03/08/2019 18:59
no es por nada pero era bello.
Angela R.03/07/2019 02:29
Mansfield Ohio is probably falling apart right now
Delvin B.03/06/2019 20:24
Los Ángeles son de Dios, lo nos visitan y se van...Dios lo ha recibido.