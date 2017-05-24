back

Mark Zuckerwerg on passing exams

Mark Zuckerberg reveals how he passed one of his Harvard finals without studying--while building Facbbook at the same time.

05/24/2017 10:00 PM
  • 400.6k
  • 228

137 comments

  • Pritam S.
    12/18/2017 03:58

    NICE👌👍

  • Pritam S.
    12/18/2017 03:58

    NICE👌👍

  • Shelter N.
    06/18/2017 21:17

    👏wow👏

  • Andrew W.
    06/10/2017 19:47

    Weird brag

  • Luke A.
    06/07/2017 00:27

    God, is it just me or does he look this creepy all the time ?

  • Redwan M.
    06/03/2017 10:40

    If you have any more arts requirements 😂

  • Alex L.
    06/02/2017 14:02

    I was about to tag you in this but then I saw you already liked it. Literally you

  • Abigail C.
    06/02/2017 06:08

    Claire Johnston Carson 😂😂😂

  • Stephanie Q.
    06/02/2017 02:30

    when you low key need to mooch off your smart friends

  • Jonathan M.
    06/01/2017 04:15

    Everyone here hating on how he stole Facebook and how he passed the class should really evaluate yourselves, he does so much for charity and you're sitting here angry over his success, maybe you should get off Facebook and build a future for yourselves instead of waking up miserable everyday

  • Drew E.
    06/01/2017 02:24

    harvard's "Rome of Augustus" is identical to yale's Roman Architecture luhmao awful class

  • Kristian P.
    05/31/2017 20:20

    lmaooo H33 "33" 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Matias N.
    05/31/2017 15:59

    que pex, he deserves his success

  • Sam I.
    05/31/2017 06:51

    That's genius, props

  • Leah S.
    05/30/2017 21:42

    genius

  • Roberto M.
    05/30/2017 16:35

    haha mate the exact reason mark zuckerberg is rich and the rest of us aren't 😂 smart mother fucker

  • Roberto M.
    05/30/2017 16:34

    this is why we and no one we know is smart 😂

  • David G.
    05/30/2017 03:42

    I did this using Facebook for studying parasites while in the microbiology section of my USAF phase 1 medical laboratory training. IIRC, the whole class passed with all of our aggregate help towards each other.

  • Andy H.
    05/30/2017 03:23

    when you sorta play the entire class but help them at the same time

  • Alexandre V.
    05/29/2017 21:15

    allo