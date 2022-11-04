Find Brut. on:
American edition
FR
ES
IN
MX
Politics & Society
International
Nature
Entertainment
Health
Science and Technology
Economy
Sports
Politics & Society
International
Nature
Entertainment
Health
Science and Technology
Economy
Sports
American edition
FR
ES
IN
MX
Search
Mass layoffs begin at Twitter
Twitter has started laying off employees … by email.
Share on
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Copy the URL
Brut.
November 4, 2022 9:04 PM
You will like also
0:51
Ed Sheeran announces new album “-”
0:59
Sweet potato solves cold case
0:59
DeSantis' Disney takeover
0:42
Pokémon’s new game is powered by sleep
0:46
Top 10 beaches in the world
0:53
Cardi B’s community service “spiritual journey”
0:54
VP Harris talks Black History Month
1:00
Roald Dahl and James Bond books re-written
0:54
Twitter layoffs
4:12
He transformed his home to a sustainable urban homestead
4:55
Shopping in secondhand stores for larger sizes
4:53
"Eggflation," explained