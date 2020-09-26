back

Meet gray-haired model Caroline Labouchere

At age 53, she became a model ... all thanks to her distinctive gray hair.

09/26/2020 7:59 PM

7 comments

  • Lilian T.
    18 hours

    Beautiful mind with a beautiful personality = happiness

  • Luke A.
    a day

    So beautiful

  • James D.
    a day

    City miles

  • Anda R.
    2 days

    How can you tell if her hair is natural

  • Anda R.
    2 days

    I thought that was brooke shields

  • Anoop R.
    3 days

    Hi

  • Walter B.
    3 days

    I would have thought she is 65.

