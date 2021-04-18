back
Meet Lubalin, who turns internet drama into TikTok gold
“She stole my broccoli.” Meet Lubalin, the TikToker who remixes internet drama into hilarious songs.
04/18/2021 1:59 PM
3 comments
Mar B.8 minutes
We need to laugh more...this is funny.
Neta-Lee F.19 minutes
So good. Made my day. 👍
Bruta day
Follow Lubalin on TikTok here: https://www.tiktok.com/@lubalin Listen to Lubalin's music on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6lt3CXKfhLXjYl2VFD6vN4