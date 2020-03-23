The life of Shakira
Meet Rihanna: The Pop Star Activist
The life of Katy Perry
The life of Whitney Houston
Donald Trump attempts other languages
#FBF: Rebecca Black discusses going viral
I'm very proud of her! ❤️ 🇧🇧
Want to talk to u you privately 🤫
Thanks Rihanna
Thanks so much for your help God bless you 🙏🙏world need people like you 👏👏👏👏thxs
❤️
Beautiful lady 👆❤️
How does this money get to the people.and who picks the people who receive it???
Well done Rihana and thank you 🙏 🙏
Thank you for your help my queen your community appreciate it
We love her !
For people who hate her get over it. She's classy
I love this woman for her strength her music and just for being Rhian a xxx
Where is the video on the people who are on the front line?
Luv you Ri-Ri
W
Thank you Rihanna
A little more cold with mi opinión for her.
I love celebrities who don't take their wealth for granted and use it to help others. Well done. xx
Cute❤❤🌶
Queen
1129 comments
Elsa D.12 hours
I'm very proud of her! ❤️ 🇧🇧
Faith O.12 hours
Want to talk to u you privately 🤫
Faith O.12 hours
Thanks Rihanna
Mukiibi F.14 hours
Thanks so much for your help God bless you 🙏🙏world need people like you 👏👏👏👏thxs
Tejaswini V.16 hours
❤️
Jacqueline L.19 hours
Beautiful lady 👆❤️
Wendy F.a day
How does this money get to the people.and who picks the people who receive it???
Khoan M.a day
Well done Rihana and thank you 🙏 🙏
Randale C.a day
Thank you for your help my queen your community appreciate it
Nancy W.a day
We love her !
Ethel F.a day
For people who hate her get over it. She's classy
Julie A.a day
I love this woman for her strength her music and just for being Rhian a xxx
Ahmed M.a day
Where is the video on the people who are on the front line?
Susana R.a day
Luv you Ri-Ri
Jeetendra S.a day
W
Linda S.a day
Thank you Rihanna
Julio G.a day
A little more cold with mi opinión for her.
Wendy H.a day
I love celebrities who don't take their wealth for granted and use it to help others. Well done. xx
テリー タ.a day
Cute❤❤🌶
دیە ف.a day
Queen