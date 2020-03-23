back

Meet Rihanna: The Pop Star Activist

She's a feminist, education activist, and one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Meet Rihanna. 🎤

11/02/2018 2:58 PMupdated: 03/23/2020 2:07 PM
1129 comments

  • Elsa D.
    12 hours

    I'm very proud of her! ❤️ 🇧🇧

  • Faith O.
    12 hours

    Want to talk to u you privately 🤫

  • Faith O.
    12 hours

    Thanks Rihanna

  • Mukiibi F.
    14 hours

    Thanks so much for your help God bless you 🙏🙏world need people like you 👏👏👏👏thxs

  • Tejaswini V.
    16 hours

    ❤️

  • Jacqueline L.
    19 hours

    Beautiful lady 👆❤️

  • Wendy F.
    a day

    How does this money get to the people.and who picks the people who receive it???

  • Khoan M.
    a day

    Well done Rihana and thank you 🙏 🙏

  • Randale C.
    a day

    Thank you for your help my queen your community appreciate it

  • Nancy W.
    a day

    We love her !

  • Ethel F.
    a day

    For people who hate her get over it. She's classy

  • Julie A.
    a day

    I love this woman for her strength her music and just for being Rhian a xxx

  • Ahmed M.
    a day

    Where is the video on the people who are on the front line?

  • Susana R.
    a day

    Luv you Ri-Ri

  • Jeetendra S.
    a day

    W

  • Linda S.
    a day

    Thank you Rihanna

  • Julio G.
    a day

    A little more cold with mi opinión for her.

  • Wendy H.
    a day

    I love celebrities who don't take their wealth for granted and use it to help others. Well done. xx

  • テリー タ.
    a day

    Cute❤❤🌶

  • دیە ف.
    a day

    Queen