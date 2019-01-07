Meet "Roma" Actress Yalitza Aparicio

And the amazing Yalitza Aparicio. Yalitza Aparicio, the star of Roma, is a former pre-school teacher from Oaxaca and the unexpected star of the moment in Mexican and international cinema. For us, it was an honor. It's the first film we've been in. We are not actresses. However, it was beautiful to share this adventure with Alfonso. Roma, latest film, Alfonso Cuarón's is inspired by the women in his life. It's a story that, little by little, immerses you and you then feel like it's your own story too. Once we were filming, we would forget that we were in a film and it would simply feel like we were living our own life nothing is scripted. because in life, from Mixtec indigenous origin, Born in Oaxaca, Aparicio grew up with her single mother and her three sisters. One of her sisters encouraged her to audition for Roma. The casting took place in the city I'm from, Tlaxiaco, and the process was like, you passed the casting, then also passed various other filters until you got to know him. The character created by Cuarón pays tribute to the housekeeper he grew up with. Thad the pleasure of chatting with her before starting filming and she told me a little about her history, about the relationship she had with her family, how she had arrived, but she only told me about everything that had happened to her [just] before we started filming. For me, personally, there are things that have happened in my life and I saw my life reflected in this. was also employed Aparicio's mother as a housekeeper. Aparicio's Mixtec roots provoked a wave of racism when she posed for Vanity Fair. the negative comments, First, I read then I only took notice of the nice comments. Those are the ones which will also make you stronger. And that is precisely the message running through the film, saying "no" to the discrimination of humanity that we feel as human beings. going to happen gradually. Things can't change overnight. Aparicio hopes the success of Roma will inspire young people to value their own identities. We make the error of saying, to avoid discrimination, our [native] language. that's it's better to forget We have a dream that the new generations will realize that it is a beautiful thing to preserve their languages and that they will continue to value them. That they realize how Nancy speaking in Mixtec, write [in this language,] and knowing how to how she arrived at this point, and that they, too, they can reach this point and go further.