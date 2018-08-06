back

Meet Sacha Baron Cohen

Whether he's Borat, Ali G, or one of his new characters on "Who Is America?," Sacha Baron Cohen continues to captivate audiences — and humiliate politicians.

08/06/2018 9:01 PM
  • 639.0k
  • 69

Pop Culture

28 comments

    Erran Morad would be proud...

  • Anne W.
    08/08/2018 13:17

    He has no fear, that's why he is so funny and why he fearlessly keeps his personal life personal, not giving a toss which gossip reporters he fails to appease by so doing. His work exposes hyprocisy while making us laugh. He's a pretty special guy, like his brother who created a dictionary of emotions. Great genes in that family.

    Captain Erran Morad would be proud...

  • Marga S.
    08/08/2018 02:52

    This guy is pure genius

    not as dumb as we thought lol