Meet Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez is not just a former Disney star — she's a young actress who fights for women's rights and encourages young people to engage in politics. Brut met Selena Gomez in Cannes. This is her story.
05/15/2019 8:26 AMupdated: 05/15/2019 6:50 PM
55 comments
Vinod K.08/22/2019 07:10
Good
Nasir K.08/10/2019 06:40
Hi you very beautiful and you are Bob's
Grey F.07/04/2019 22:47
Tapan P.06/24/2019 07:38
Best wishes dear Selena
Ghulam A.06/09/2019 22:58
Wonderful so sweet princess baby
CR P.06/06/2019 07:47
Very nice
Charles M.06/02/2019 19:54
Jechoon L.05/31/2019 06:40
Forever beauty queen with beauty heart too
Mtnkö T.05/22/2019 15:35
♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
Linda D.05/21/2019 16:13
Pick someone else
Cristine J.05/20/2019 21:11
Beautiful woman ❤️
Darby T.05/20/2019 19:34
I think she looks great
Donna M.05/20/2019 18:55
She's a very talented young woman that has great impact on others; a role model. She is her generation's ICON. Selena Gomez, I bow to the person you have become despite obstacles. I, at my age, enjoy her music and her acting.
Ahmed D.05/20/2019 17:55
and lana?
Eddie E.05/20/2019 00:56
Doesn't matter what the political views are. The fact that she, before being eligible to vote, was trying to get kids her age involved in learning about politics is awesome. If you aren't aware of what is happening around you before you hit the booth, you won't be prepared to read and interpret the political language those lawyers use on issues that affect you. Good for her.
Luyanda K.05/19/2019 15:28
Gosh such a strong beautiful young woman
Juvs L.05/19/2019 11:37
Wuv u my selena!!! 💖
Martin G.05/19/2019 11:03
Brave lady I love her
Shakil S.05/19/2019 00:03
Ur so beautiful girl salina 😘😘😘
Cindy F.05/18/2019 18:17
This is why I don't get how anyone can dislike her she is not only beautiful outside but within too her heart is a heart of gold I love her 💕