Meet Steven "Special Envoy" Seagal

'90s action star Steven Seagal was just appointed as a Russian Special Envoy to the U.S. by Vladimir Putin himself. Yep, really.

08/07/2018 9:00 PM
  • 587.8k
  • 358

246 comments

  • Omale O.
    12/21/2018 14:43

    I love it

  • Douglas G.
    08/31/2018 17:00

    Steve, you had 2 good movies. The rest were junk. It’s time to go away forever.

  • Renea N.
    08/31/2018 13:53

    Steven is a great musician but one crazy SOB. But, he had mad respect for Mr. B.B. King, so I’m going to give him my blessings: Be Russian.

  • Anas I.
    08/31/2018 09:07

    Adan sami of America

  • Jeff K.
    08/31/2018 09:06

    Steven Segal, l'un des meilleurs acteurs de l' art martial que j'aime beaucoups! A big longevity for him!

  • Nabil A.
    08/31/2018 07:30

    Fak news .

  • Lumière L.
    08/30/2018 23:59

    Mn acteurs préférés GTM

  • Barbara S.
    08/30/2018 22:09

    Wow Steve you got fat

  • حيدر ا.
    08/30/2018 22:00

    منور

  • Николай Е.
    08/30/2018 20:10

    Редкостный поц!!!

  • Jesse H.
    08/30/2018 03:23

    North Korea has Dennis Rodman and Russia has Steven Segal... sounds about right to me lmao

  • Gabriel S.
    08/30/2018 00:56

    I never liked this guy, and now he is a trump supporter, hell no

  • Jassim R.
    08/29/2018 21:41

    هذا يشبه استاذ قيس 🤔

  • Armin G.
    08/29/2018 19:10

    your hero!

  • Nino M.
    08/29/2018 16:34

    Old Steven has been hit in the head too many times.

  • Gris G.
    08/29/2018 03:27

    I wonder, What kind he smokes?

  • Rich M.
    08/29/2018 02:45

    How long does it take him to get ready ? With all that fake colored hair ?

  • Martin R.
    08/29/2018 01:30

    Steven you suck y tu mama tambien

  • Chris C.
    08/29/2018 01:03

    Have him

  • Josue R.
    08/28/2018 21:50

    Clown like donal trump