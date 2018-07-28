back

Meet the Chonga Girls

Meet the Chonga Girls — social media superstars who are bringing a Latina perspective to the comedy world. 🤣

257 comments

  • Avihs S.
    10/12/2019 21:53

    Hello

  • Abygale F.
    05/05/2019 18:48

    this is a chonga lmao

  • Rigor D.
    11/19/2018 14:07

    doesn't chongga mean monkey??

  • Bucko M.
    11/18/2018 20:10

    La flaca y la buenota de orange is the new black jajaja

  • Monserrath H.
    11/16/2018 23:25

    JAJAJA nosotras

  • Houssein F.
    11/16/2018 12:59

    Bello habouba

  • Gustavo J.
    11/16/2018 01:12

    Couse you ain't funny

  • Criss G.
    11/16/2018 00:19

    Chonga?......chinga!!

  • Lucía M.
    11/15/2018 20:51

    , así nosotras.

  • Khadija E.
    11/15/2018 17:47

    like what سلطانة things did LOL

  • Nirban G.
    11/15/2018 15:55

    I m really not getting what's they want to say.. Anybody Plz help me

  • Serély A.
    11/15/2018 02:05

    Fralia María mimi Davila usted

  • Melanie C.
    11/14/2018 20:54

    Chonga

  • Gabby E.
    11/14/2018 14:43

    WE SHOULD MAKE OUR OWN

  • Barsha T.
    11/14/2018 12:37

    hey guys 😂😂😂

  • Krishna G.
    11/14/2018 05:39

    Copied /

  • Sheesh S.
    11/14/2018 03:26

    ye patli wali ladki tum meiilti bhi hai aur tumhare jesa make up bhi karti haibi guess

  • Fernanda S.
    11/14/2018 02:41

    😂😂😂😂😂

  • Anel M.
    11/13/2018 03:57

    Que tipo de lavanderas son estas😆

  • Ale G.
    11/12/2018 03:09

    Comaye no te recuerdan a las lavenderas???? cómo que parece copia un poco cambiado jajajajaja no???