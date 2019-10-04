Meet the Comedian Who Crashed the Chanel Catwalk
She crashed Chanel's runway during Paris Fashion Week and was booted off the catwalk by Gigi Hadid. This is French comedian Marie S'Infiltre — and Brut interviewed her about the viral prank.
The comedian is known for this type of prank
French comedian, she tells us how she managed to crash a Chanel catwalk. Marie Benoliel, known as Marie S'Infiltre to her 200,000 Instagram followers, jumped onto the runway while wearing a black-and-white tweed suit and hat. After she finished the walk, model Gigi Hadid confronted her and escorted her off stage by placing her hand on Benoliel's shoulder. Video footage also shows two men in black walking through the crowd to track her down. Benoliel also crashed Etam's lingerie show during Paris Fashion Week but wrote on Instagram that she wanted to take on a more difficult target.
Sister Bella Hadid posted on Instagram that Gigi's move was "iconic." Fashion editor and Chanel collaborator Carine Roitfeld wrote, "Gigi saves the finale of the Chanel show from a catwalk crasher!" However, people were not happy the 28-year-old comedian. One person wrote, “You have no respect for other’s hard work. Hope someday you have the respect for other’s effort. You’re ridiculous,” while another wrote, “Wow. This is tacky AF. LMAO.” A third person chimed in, writing, “I’m sorry, but is this supposed to be funny?”
Marie tried to blend in, but ultimately, two men in black walked through the crowd to track her down. Gigi, 24, was the one to take her off the stage, as she appeared to speak to her angrily and placed a hand on her shoulder. Despite the drama, the show was a success as Hollywood A-listers including Anna Wintour and Cardi B looked on. Benoliel’s YouTube video featuring a mashup of footage from the show includes an advertisement for a one-woman show she’s currently in at the Comedy & Studio of the Champs-Elysées. Hadid did not acknowledge the incident on social media, choosing instead to repost videos without the prankster from the show on her Instagram Story. The official Chanel account also did not speak about the incident but posted a photo of Hadid posing on the rooftop set.
Brut.
176 comments
Tania K.11/01/2019 06:02
love marie shes a lot better than gigi
Lídia H.11/01/2019 01:40
Wtf
Jien F.11/01/2019 00:29
you angty people being rude to you.. what about you?? being stupid.. wass you life is a joke?... she was working of couse she angry and feel upset, stupid!
Deivi E.10/31/2019 22:18
Mil disculpas, pero no entendí nada...
Heri K.10/31/2019 14:21
Low sense of humor
Angela J.10/31/2019 09:23
You deserve it, don't blame Gigi, you'd never be called "low-life" if you just respect the event.
Nicole A.10/31/2019 07:49
sml
Mariem M.10/31/2019 07:28
She's so disrespectful and have no shame at all and she's talking like she had the right to do that wtf
Nimra A.10/30/2019 20:34
she should have sang bella ciao as well
Vanos È.10/30/2019 11:54
Omg 😂😂
John C.10/29/2019 22:42
Inappropriate behavior shows that how dump u are 😒
Andrea P.10/29/2019 14:06
😉
প্রকৃতি আ.10/29/2019 13:09
Truly such behaviour can be told as low life
Saw P.10/29/2019 10:31
The reason why gigi was "rude" was because she didnt appreciate you crashing a runway that was worked hard for that the staff took hours of working and for you to crash it for a minute is just pure disrespect the designers worked months just to make that runway perfect, invested so much money for it and you just ruined it and disrespected the show. If you wanted the attention and wanted to look "funny" then go to a goddam parade or a carnival and not a freaking fashion runway event!
Kurt O.10/29/2019 02:54
This comedian doesn’t value the hard work those people in production, designers and the models. Of course the models are look dead because they’re representing the clothes. Like walking hangers. They work for it, even go to extremes to do their dream job. There’s nothing funny on this. She doesn’t protest or what. She simply disrupted the fashion show.
Mirna W.10/28/2019 22:43
اسمعييي
Lamiaa L.10/28/2019 22:00
i love her 😂😂😂
Akram H.10/28/2019 08:09
Such brave women, such courage women. All are just such. Such everywhere.
Lucesita C.10/28/2019 02:15
No entendi nada de la entrevista.quede con la misma curiosidad sobrf lo que paso.
Breaux A.10/28/2019 00:53
Shut up