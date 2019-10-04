Meet the Comedian Who Crashed the Chanel Catwalk

The comedian is known for this type of prank

French comedian, she tells us how she managed to crash a Chanel catwalk. Marie Benoliel, known as Marie S'Infiltre to her 200,000 Instagram followers, jumped onto the runway while wearing a black-and-white tweed suit and hat. After she finished the walk, model Gigi Hadid confronted her and escorted her off stage by placing her hand on Benoliel's shoulder. Video footage also shows two men in black walking through the crowd to track her down. Benoliel also crashed Etam's lingerie show during Paris Fashion Week but wrote on Instagram that she wanted to take on a more difficult target.

Sister Bella Hadid posted on Instagram that Gigi's move was "iconic." Fashion editor and Chanel collaborator Carine Roitfeld wrote, "Gigi saves the finale of the Chanel show from a catwalk crasher!" However, people were not happy the 28-year-old comedian. One person wrote, “You have no respect for other’s hard work. Hope someday you have the respect for other’s effort. You’re ridiculous,” while another wrote, “Wow. This is tacky AF. LMAO.” A third person chimed in, writing, “I’m sorry, but is this supposed to be funny?”

Marie tried to blend in, but ultimately, two men in black walked through the crowd to track her down. Gigi, 24, was the one to take her off the stage, as she appeared to speak to her angrily and placed a hand on her shoulder. Despite the drama, the show was a success as Hollywood A-listers including Anna Wintour and Cardi B looked on. Benoliel’s YouTube video featuring a mashup of footage from the show includes an advertisement for a one-woman show she’s currently in at the Comedy & Studio of the Champs-Elysées. Hadid did not acknowledge the incident on social media, choosing instead to repost videos without the prankster from the show on her Instagram Story. The official Chanel account also did not speak about the incident but posted a photo of Hadid posing on the rooftop set.

Brut.