back
Meet the cult of Kristen Stewart
From her "Twilight" fame to her coming-out journey, she's garnered a fervent fanbase long before her Oscar nomination... Meet the Krisbians, Kristen Stewart's die-hard fans.
03/28/2022 9:44 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
2 comments
Bruce S.11 minutes
No thanks
Israel A.an hour
What discuse me la the fact that whom is speacking act and think as khrist as if imitation will make you feel her And the glam that is arround her created by the media... so wird.