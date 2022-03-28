back

Meet the cult of Kristen Stewart

From her "Twilight" fame to her coming-out journey, she's garnered a fervent fanbase long before her Oscar nomination... Meet the Krisbians, Kristen Stewart's die-hard fans.

03/28/2022 9:44 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:17

    Meet the cult of Kristen Stewart

  2. 8:34

    The life of Will Smith

  3. 8:08

    The life of Will Smith

  4. 4:51

    The life of Elliot Page

  5. 4:39

    Meet TikTok's coolest aunty who skateboards in a sari

  6. 4:26

    Meet "Brian the Motel Guy" who gives free rooms to people in need

2 comments

  • Bruce S.
    11 minutes

    No thanks

  • Israel A.
    an hour

    What discuse me la the fact that whom is speacking act and think as khrist as if imitation will make you feel her And the glam that is arround her created by the media... so wird.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.