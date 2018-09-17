back

Meet "the one-handed sewing man"

Bullied for a hand deformity growing up, he turned to fashion, and is now turning out stylin' threads for his own fashion label — all with one hand.

09/17/2018 7:01 PM
  • 7.7m
  • 592

Breaking Stereotypes

  1. Black Woman Wins Miss Universe For First Time in 8 Years

  2. Teens Break Barriers Through Surfing

  3. Welcome to Heavy Metal Church

  4. First/Second Generation: Growing Up Taiwanese-American

  5. Nova Galaxia on No-Shave November

  6. Navy Officer By Day and Drag Queen By Night

397 comments

  • Karlena C.
    10/02/2019 03:15

    I need clothing made for video shoots for my entertainment company!!!!!

  • Sharon A.
    10/02/2019 00:45

    Amazing

  • Zynnia L.
    10/02/2019 00:31

    please you are all about fashion from head to toe!!!! Start a fashion business!!!!! 😘😘😘😘

  • Raine M.
    09/30/2019 00:51

    🔥😢🙏🏾

  • Vickie J.
    09/29/2019 21:06

    Absolutely Beautiful

  • Rachael G.
    09/29/2019 05:11

    He's so talented! And not just for doing it with one hand (although that is extremely difficult!) But he's just straight up TALENTED and motivated and strong and I would like to have just a speck of his motivation and strength

  • Genette B.
    09/29/2019 03:20

    Wow amazing

  • Joan S.
    09/29/2019 01:36

    Beautiful clothing .... God blessyou

  • Dee M.
    09/28/2019 22:58

    I want to buy one of your designs!

  • Rita V.
    09/28/2019 21:57

    Congratulations

  • Qaysean W.
    09/28/2019 21:48

    Love youuuu guys at thank you for sharing my story and not only inspiring me to be greater but millions of others ❤️❤️❤️ IG: www.instagram.com/RealLifeManikin

  • Gertrude T.
    09/28/2019 21:40

    You Are Great keep Up Beautiful The Beautiful Clothes Love Them

  • Winnie D.
    09/28/2019 21:35

    I wouldn’t say he has a disability.

  • Julie B.
    09/28/2019 21:28

    Awesome! He should do a show featuring disabled people on the catwalk

  • Beth A.
    09/28/2019 21:25

    Goes to show what passion and determination can lead to. Such talent!

  • Stuart P.
    09/28/2019 21:18

    Ummm I want the weed print.....that was fire!

  • Helen H.
    09/28/2019 21:10

    You are awesome!

  • Laura D.
    09/28/2019 21:02

    This is awesome!!!! He amazing I’ll wear one any day !!!!

  • Kwanna D.
    09/28/2019 19:57

    You go boy.awesome luv

  • Nadine E.
    09/28/2019 16:25

    Beautiful