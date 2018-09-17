Meet "the one-handed sewing man"

Bullied for a hand deformity growing up, he turned to fashion, and is now turning out stylin' threads for his own fashion label — all with one hand.
Karlena C.10/02/2019 03:15
I need clothing made for video shoots for my entertainment company!!!!!
He's so talented! And not just for doing it with one hand (although that is extremely difficult!) But he's just straight up TALENTED and motivated and strong and I would like to have just a speck of his motivation and strength
Love youuuu guys at thank you for sharing my story and not only inspiring me to be greater but millions of others ❤️❤️❤️ IG: www.instagram.com/RealLifeManikin
Awesome! He should do a show featuring disabled people on the catwalk
Goes to show what passion and determination can lead to. Such talent!
