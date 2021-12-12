back
Meet TikTok favorite Ariana and the Rose
"If she is independent and she pays her own bills...she is one step away from having a literal nervous breakdown." Brut met Ariana and the Rose the singer who went viral on TikTok for her honest affirmations at the piano.
12/12/2021 5:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 6:00
Meet TikTok favorite Ariana and the Rose
- 15:05
Documentary: Saype: The street artist who paints nature
- 3:39
TikTok dad calls out sexualization of girls
- 3:15
Music festival disaster: attendees compare EDM event to infamous Fyre Festival
- 5:47
The life of Sarah Jessica Parker
- 4:05
He wants to get rejected every day for 100 days. Here’s why.
0 comments