Meet TikTok favorite Ariana and the Rose

"If she is independent and she pays her own bills...she is one step away from having a literal nervous breakdown." Brut met Ariana and the Rose the singer who went viral on TikTok for her honest affirmations at the piano.

12/12/2021 5:58 PM
    Meet TikTok favorite Ariana and the Rose

