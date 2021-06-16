back
Michelle Visage says her breast implants made her sick
She was told she was crazy to think her breast implants were making her sick. Michelle Visage got real about struggling with Breast Implant Illness in an interview with Brut...
06/16/2021 8:01 PMupdated: 06/16/2021 8:20 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:18
Michelle Visage says her breast implants made her sick
- 5:38
Why are more Black women dying during childbirth?
- 4:13
Spanish model on embracing her rare skin disease
- 6:05
Nine simple questions about being transgender
- 4:29
Meet Zimbabwe's first ever wine-tasting team
- 3:09
This rape survivor convened her own grand jury
2 comments
Martin A.4 minutes
Excuses for a bad decision....
Brutan hour
Michelle Visage's story is told in a documentary, "Explant" that premiered at the Film Festival: https://variety.com/2021/artisans/markets-festivals/michelle-visage-explant-documentary-1234993518/