BrutX
Brut.shop
Find Brut. on:
American edition
FR
ES
IN
MX
News
International
Nature
Entertainment
Health
Science and Technology
Economy
Sports
News
International
Nature
Entertainment
Health
Science and Technology
Economy
Sports
BrutX
Brut.shop
American edition
FR
ES
IN
MX
Search
Migos’ Takeoff dead at 28
Migos rapper Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston.
Share on
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Copy the URL
Brut.
November 1, 2022 4:55 PM
You will like also
0:46
Migos’ Takeoff dead at 28
0:59
Movie makes viewers vomit and faint
3:10
The man who plays “dead” on TikTok
4:00
She brings dead animals to life – with taxidermy
7:34
The life of Rihanna
0:35
Steve Lacy smashes fan’s camera on-stage
0:59
Taylor Swift removes “fatphobic” music video scene
0:57
Rihanna’s last 6 years
0:54
Kim Petras makes Billboard history
0:59
Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West
0:52
Blue Ivy Carter bids $80K at auction
1:00
Leslie Jordan dead at 67