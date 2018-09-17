Model Embraces Her Unibrow

Model Sophia Hadjipanteli is refusing to pluck her eyebrows — and is "unapologetically" embracing her unibrow.
920 comments
Morgan H.03/10/2019 21:58
Emily Sholberg it’s sams new gf 😂😂😂
Baboo T.03/03/2019 10:03
So nice looking
Samantha L.02/26/2019 23:41
😱👀👀👀
Katie K.02/26/2019 20:51
we should do this be unibrow insta models
Kehly A.02/25/2019 12:24
🤐🤐
Robyn G.02/21/2019 21:33
u can see the Neanderthal dna in her really good
Roxan C.02/20/2019 14:08
idol nya ako hahahaha
Sky L.02/19/2019 11:50
Your not
Dani B.02/19/2019 01:21
this would be dad if he was a girl😂
Sydney B.02/19/2019 01:17
I’m gonna do mine like this now
Ali C.02/18/2019 22:49
Dumb cause she totally waxes a mustache though no way she doesn’t have one with eyebrows like that 😂�on
Debanhi M.02/18/2019 04:24
this is me and my unibrow
Sashal H.02/16/2019 04:13
🤔😨😱
Whitney W.02/13/2019 15:10
we should grow our eyebrows out girllll😂
Ainem S.02/08/2019 10:41
see I found someone's sister
Madisyn H.02/08/2019 04:49
it’s you when you go 2 weeks
Elena B.02/05/2019 03:51
hmmm
Heidi L.01/30/2019 04:10
🤔
Teresa R.01/29/2019 16:49
Please no!
Anna F.01/28/2019 20:51
lol