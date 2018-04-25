back

More and more pitayas are being produced around the world

It's pink, spiky and tastes like kiwi (to some). Here's the dragon fruit.

04/25/2018 6:34 PM

74 comments

  • Esmir H.
    05/30/2021 10:59

    Evo ga za smutija

  • Harry K.
    05/26/2021 22:22

    FYI in Indonesia, this dragon fruit once oversupply in market and the price dropped as low as US$ 0,2/kg and the farmer thrown away all the stock to river🥲

  • Konstantina A.
    05/26/2021 19:37

    ποτέ ξανά

  • Isabelle G.
    05/26/2021 19:29

    We need to eat local food. Not destroy more fragile ecosystems to plant funny fruit we don't need. THINK!

  • Valeria P.
    05/26/2021 19:19

    Dear , since when do you advertise and encourage the consumption of a product, which comes from another continent, hence its increased demand in Europe might dangerously affect existing vulnerable environmental, social and economical equilibria in the countries of origin? Think of Avocado, quinoa and cashews to name a few. Or is it just to make another video in two years showing how bad the skyrocketing increase of pitaya consumption among spoilt Europeans has damaged societies and destroyed ecosystems in South East Asia and south America? Pretty revolting.

  • Dawn L.
    09/27/2019 15:25

    Good in a fruit salad.

  • Anne F.
    08/30/2019 01:50

    I bought one in Pittsburgh at an Asian grocery store. My daughter and I wanted to try it. It was flavorless. We thought we had a bad one, but judging others reactions to this fruit on here, they are definitely not worth buying.

  • Andrew M.
    08/28/2019 19:35

    The white variety has virtually no taste at all. Tecred variety is a bit better, but don't pay a too much for it.

  • Mansoor M.
    08/22/2019 12:02

    Nice reason for a school holiday😂 Eat up kids

  • Ian R.
    08/21/2019 22:28

    It's hard it only bloom not fruit and also the climate and temperature

  • Mel I.
    08/18/2019 19:53

    have you tried? 😘

  • Yok S.
    08/17/2019 12:15

    We call them dragon fruit in Thailand

  • Niki N.
    08/09/2019 08:08

    They’re crap. Flavourless.

  • Michael B.
    08/08/2019 12:07

    Probably deforestation to grow them

  • Vicente T.
    08/06/2019 22:48

    Had it a number of times and definitely NOT my type of fruit.

  • Sarah P.
    08/05/2019 15:30

    This is on my central florida yard bucket list =) Supposedly they are very easy to grow and can take up next to no space as long as you allow them to grow up something, even an oak tree =)

  • Daan M.
    08/05/2019 14:11

    Eat a pitaya and go shit yourself..

  • Le T.
    08/05/2019 10:26

    There is also a yellow skin with white flesh as well but only the fushia and red flesh ones caused my urine to turn red! The fushia flesh is much nicer in taste then red flesh. The white flesh is extreme bland! I haven’t tried the yellow smooth skin one yet but we used to grow the smaller yellow skin ones with sharp prickly spikes (which u can brush off with a toothbrush) has the most awesome taste ever! I can’t have enough of it!!

  • Laura L.
    08/04/2019 20:27

    I know a few cats that like Strawberries and pineapple

  • Ryan O.
    08/04/2019 16:53

    💙

