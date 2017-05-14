New whitewashing polemic

A new whitewashing controversy sparks in Hollywood.
194 comments
Elaina M.06/07/2017 16:21
Ironic that Hollywood is guilty of this & such liberals LMAO
Christian G.06/07/2017 01:18
Lol whooooo caaaaares
Logan S.06/06/2017 15:25
Whites have more talent, what can you do.
Christian K.05/24/2017 11:56
If I'm producing, directing, and writing a movie, I would want the better actor to play the part. Whether it be a white actor playing a black person or an Indian person playing a Canadian. I want the better actor in my movie period. If it just so happen they are both from the same ethnicity then GREAT! But other wise the better actor will get the part regardless.
Brad A.05/22/2017 23:28
Maybe they're better actors?
Justin T.05/22/2017 03:09
Who really cares? It's called acting.... you know it's when you "act"
Brandon D.05/22/2017 00:37
No one should get a part because of skin colour so if a white guy can play a hawiian better then a hawiian then deal with it
Edward T.05/21/2017 13:05
Culture vultures
Shawn F.05/20/2017 04:30
Sounds like you're whiny bitches?
Carson Q.05/19/2017 19:42
I just feel like, when it comes to movies and actors, you can't just pick any actor to play on a multi million dollar movie just because they fit the racial profile. Acting is ACTING. I mean come on lol
Parker S.05/18/2017 21:12
I understand the financial reasons but as someone who wants accuracy in the story telling I don't like it when they don't have an actor of the same race/ethnicity. This goes from historical stuff to fictional, especially comics.
Emerald W.05/18/2017 20:42
As far as movies like ghost in the shell and avatar the last air bender go, in the anime the characters are drawn with big eyes and pale skin. So when a movie casts someone that looks like that why is it white washing? I 100% agree that if someone is Hawaiian then a Hawaiian should play then and on and on and on. If someone is ment to be a Japanese person then they should be Japanese. However with anime this is left to interpretation. If u are an avid fan like I am u find that they draw characters the way they do because they idealize our pale Skin and round eyes. Women have surgery to open their eyes and buy skin products that have lighteners in them to have as pale of skin as possible. I do understand that Asian Americans and other ethnicities need to stop being places on the back burner or as supporting rolls because they are just as talented, if not more so depending on who we're talking about. The only area I'm leaving open to interpretation and critic is anime, given the original portrayal. I thought scarlet Johansson looked jus like major from ghost in the shell. If u put the anime and her side by side it seems like they went in the direction of authentic portrayal. However people like tom cruise in last samurai and Matt Damon as Chinese or what not, So lame! I have no argument their, it's stupid, absolutely stupid.
Pablo A.05/18/2017 15:32
The lack of superstars in that ethnicity is a problem. Why would I cast a no name actor who fits the race, when I could have fucking Tom Cruise and it become a blockbuster. It's business
Matthew D.05/18/2017 14:20
But the Majors Shell was 3/4 European and American.......................That's why the Japanese laugh at the people who get offended by this.
Hiawatha P.05/18/2017 01:24
The same people saying this is ok are the same people who were pissed about Annie being played by a black girl. But that's none of my business.🐸☕
Nikolas B.05/17/2017 21:38
but its racist if white people comment about the new ghostbusters or Annie
Will M.05/17/2017 20:44
Hey what is "hamilton"?
Hugh P.05/17/2017 19:19
Hold up, your using and example from the friggen 60s as an example of racial inequality today?!?! Oh screw you
Marcelles M.05/17/2017 19:17
I'm all for racial equality but come on not everyone is purposely trying to leave out certain races. The guy does look a awful lot to the picture to me. It would make sense to cast someone who looks somewhat like the actual person.
Sean R.05/17/2017 19:07
All I could hear was Wahhh! Wahhh! Wahhh!