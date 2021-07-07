back
News anchor outsmarts scam caller in a viral video
This news anchor got a scam call demanding thousands of dollars. Watch what she did next...
07/07/2021 11:58 PM
5 comments
Jennie Y.an hour
OMGGG THAT WAS BRILLIANT 👏
Tony B.an hour
Soo good! 👏
Muhammad U.an hour
Dawn M.an hour
perfect
Joellie S.2 hours
Brilliant lmao