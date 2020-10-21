back

Nicky Doll: the French queen of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

"I learned to become a man by dressing as a woman." Nicky Doll, the French fashion queen on "RuPaul's Drag Race," tells Brut her story.

10/21/2020 11:59 AM
  • New

Pop Culture

6 comments

  • Richard J.
    an hour

    I Think I'm Going to Re post This and See What Happens !

  • Tash A.
    an hour

    adore Nicky

  • Mark M.
    4 hours

    Ok bye

  • Billie M.
    5 hours

    i think she is Very glamourous. Not bad without the makeup either. Brave soul.

  • Larry C.
    6 hours

    Screwed up.

  • Yà N.
    8 hours

    Check This....

