back

No One Knows Dick Cheney Like Christian Bale

Who is the real Dick Cheney? Actor Christian Bale sits down with Brut to discuss his latest movie Vice — the Oscar nominated film about the life of the former Vice President.

02/22/2019 12:21 PM
  • 73.5k
  • 13

Pop Culture

  1. "The Simpsons" turn 30

  2. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

  3. The Life of Tina Turner

  4. #TBT Christmas at the White House

  5. Actress Golshifteh Farahani on the Iranian Protests

  6. Yes, Women are Funny — According to the “Mrs. Maisel” Stars

6 comments

  • Michalis M.
    12/12/2019 01:36

    Great actor 🖤🦇

  • Julio C.
    07/01/2019 14:22

    Batman... All arise https://youtu.be/tO5IqXNSrnM

  • Eddie C.
    03/01/2019 02:13

    Please be Batman again!1

  • Josh M.
    02/25/2019 21:41

    Moron

  • Brut
    02/25/2019 14:51

    Here's a look into the life of Oscar nominated "Roma" actress, Yalitza Aparicio:

  • Chris W.
    02/22/2019 16:26

    I was alive when Cheney was there, I remember him shooting a "friend" in the face and him being an all around douche! I do not understand this article, movie, or Christian Bale....he's a loon himself.