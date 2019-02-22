back
No One Knows Dick Cheney Like Christian Bale
Who is the real Dick Cheney? Actor Christian Bale sits down with Brut to discuss his latest movie Vice — the Oscar nominated film about the life of the former Vice President.
02/22/2019 12:21 PM
6 comments
Michalis M.12/12/2019 01:36
Great actor 🖤🦇
Julio C.07/01/2019 14:22
Batman... All arise https://youtu.be/tO5IqXNSrnM
Eddie C.03/01/2019 02:13
Please be Batman again!1
Josh M.02/25/2019 21:41
Moron
Brut02/25/2019 14:51
Chris W.02/22/2019 16:26
I was alive when Cheney was there, I remember him shooting a "friend" in the face and him being an all around douche! I do not understand this article, movie, or Christian Bale....he's a loon himself.