Oliver Stone on Trump

Alan S.4 days
4 years ago, Americans vote president Trump as the president of United State with commitments and reformations, after 4 years the vote for election with hatred and suspicion. Why? Just four more years for Trump, everything will restore, even he may did have some mistaken during this 4 years presidency, we should give him a chance to offset those mistake and make America great again. Please vote for chance.
Mel O.5 days
taliban, hezfolah, fascists and all the nutzi parties have endorsed trump. So fitting.
Fernando M.5 days
Oliver Stone was a great character too. WIP 📌🎱
Luis R.5 days
Trump is a corn ball and a walking disease. Infesting everything in sight
Lynn W.5 days
TRUMP / PENCE 2920 no other choice if you love your country
Michelle B.5 days
I don’t think anyone wants a stimulating president, we want someone that we trust to not get us killed every single day so we can get on with our lives and not have to worry all the time!
Teresa C.5 days
Do one about Hillary Clinton. She made up the Trump Russia collusion to distract people from her emails. Yes, actual notes have been released by Brennan from a meeting with BIDEN, OBAMA, Susan rice, James Comey, and their chief of staff. That is the real problem. Clinton's were also involved with jeffery Epstein, who didn't kill himself. They are the real travesty. Hillary is a loser and a sore one at that.
Marcie A.5 days
Anyone with a conscience can see right through him.
Jennifer H.5 days
Stone is warped. Remember that inspirational (sarcasm) fluff documentary on PUTIN. Stone was enamored with Putin.
Detlef B.5 days
Nobody wants to watch a movie about Trump, anyway. Watching him live is depressing enough
Juanita B.5 days
"Interesting" is an understatement! 😂🤣😂
Fega M.5 days
Rubbish, President Trump is President. He is doing very well.
Mel O.5 days
trump did not and does not have the virus. He pulled this stunt to distract the media and the nation from all his mistakes and his taxes. And the media fell for it. A master fraudster. He does not want to be the president because of presidency. He wants to be president to just buy time for himself. He knows, if he is out of the white house, he will face tons of legal charges and face financial problems. He has plans for the US treasury. The AG belongs in jail.He has become his new ''fixer'' except this time around, he has the ultimate power.
Daniel Q.5 days
"Facinating as a personality"?! I guess as "fascinating" as Stalin, Mussolini, Hitler, Kim Jong Un... I'd use another adjective.
Paul S.5 days
I will take “movies I will never watch” for $1000 please Alex.
Cathy L.5 days
I’ll be fine not having a maniac television personality for my president. Promise, I won’t get bored.
Tim S.5 days
less vague and i like it.