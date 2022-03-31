back

Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke on Moon Knight

"In a way, dissociative identity disorder is its own actual superpower." Oscar Isaac plays a superhero suffering from dissociative identity disorder in Marvel's "Moon Knight." Here's why he says we should challenge what "super" means for heroes and villains alike ...

03/31/2022 1:36 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:13

    Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke on Moon Knight

  2. 4:17

    Meet the cult of Kristen Stewart

  3. 8:08

    The life of Will Smith

  4. 4:54

    Photos that changed Sebastião Salgado's life

  5. 5:02

    The man making prosthetic penises for Hollywood

  6. 5:42

    The real story of the Tinder Swindler

1 comment

  • Brut
    40 minutes

    Marvel’s series “Moon Knight” is available to stream on Disney + https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/30/arts/television/moon-knight-disney-marvel.html?searchResultPosition=1

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.