Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke on Moon Knight
"In a way, dissociative identity disorder is its own actual superpower." Oscar Isaac plays a superhero suffering from dissociative identity disorder in Marvel's "Moon Knight." Here's why he says we should challenge what "super" means for heroes and villains alike ...
03/31/2022 1:36 PM
Marvel’s series “Moon Knight” is available to stream on Disney + https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/30/arts/television/moon-knight-disney-marvel.html?searchResultPosition=1