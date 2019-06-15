P!nk: Queer-Ally and Progressive Icon

Meet Music Legend P!nk

Before she was a singer, fashion icon, and LGBTQIA activist, Alecia Moore was born on September 8, 1979 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. After her parents divorced when she was nine, she became rebellious and called herself P!nk after her favorite character in Reservoir Dogs. She got into the Philadelphia club scene at an early age — almost dying of an overdose at 15. P!nk dropped out of high school, but got her G.E.D. in 1998. In 1998, she was discovered by record executive L.A. Reid and had some success with R&B groups. By 2000, she had struck luck on her own and dropped her first album Can’t Take Me Home — which went double platinum and boosted her into stardom.

P!nk may just be one of the most underrated pop stars around. She's not some unknown artist forced to play tiny hole-in-the-wall venues but shows like at the Staples Center put her at the level of the best pop stars in the game right now. While all the buzz and the charts are dominated by the Ariana Grandes, Taylor Swifts, Lady Gagas and Beyoncés, P!nk has continued her show-stopping, Cirque du Soleil–level performances and consistent messaging of embracing your inner freak, just as she's done for the last 20 years.

As an artist, P!nk has pushed the feminism envelope on the image of a female pop artist with her unique style and deep lyrical subject matter, inspiring and changing the world. Her grit, spunk, take-no-prisoners attitude and androgynous look have set her apart from her contemporaries. Her set list is a great retrospective of her entire career, although her first album, Can't Take Me Home, and third album, Try This, were sadly not represented. She's also an outspoken activist for animal rights, UNICEF, and LGBTQIA rights. Her music has often highlighted the struggles of queer and marginalized youth, including 2017’s “What About Us.”

P!nk is only behind Rihanna in the number of hits on pop radio, and has inspired artists such as Adele Demi Lovato and Katy Perry.

