Pharrell's feminist speech

Pharrell Williams's empowering and feminist speech at New York University for the "first generation to treat women as equal".

05/19/2017 2:00 PM
41 comments

  • Shermaine D.
    05/25/2017 03:54

    Who ask him to speak? Puppet face for a price I bet u.

  • Luis O.
    05/24/2017 18:38

    One more reason why of always loved Pharrell.

  • Luca P.
    05/22/2017 19:20

    Lol what about blurred lines tho? These rappers need to hop off the bandwagon

  • Bryn L.
    05/22/2017 19:01

    wth i dont even remember who our speaker was my year

  • Anna H.
    05/21/2017 22:27

    lollllllllzzzz

  • Hava S.
    05/20/2017 14:46

    was this your graduation? Did you get to see him?

  • Jim B.
    05/20/2017 14:17

    https://youtu.be/yyDUC1LUXSU

  • LaQuania D.
    05/20/2017 10:36

    He's also the music producer to the song Happy and the movie Hidden Figures soundtrack

  • Brit B.
    05/20/2017 10:24

    He's so fine

  • Juan D.
    05/20/2017 07:15

    BOO!!!

  • Iman K.
    05/20/2017 07:09

    Didn't he write and perform the horribly misogynistic song "Blurred Lines" alongside Robin Thicke 🤔🤔🤔 so much for the equality of women lol

  • Anna W.
    05/20/2017 05:50

    YOU DIDN'T TELL ME ABOUT THIS

  • Peytin K.
    05/20/2017 05:42

    he still fine asf

  • Richa K.
    05/20/2017 05:19

    He literally cowrote & sang an entire song centered around sexual assault and the objectification of women. Aside from the obvious problematic semantics of his well-intended speech, how does he explain the "blurred lines," debacle? Which he both created and majorly profited off of. https://youtu.be/yyDUC1LUXSU

  • Susan S.
    05/20/2017 05:18

    who he talking about that's right the women

  • Angela C.
    05/20/2017 04:13

    😩

  • Isabelle F.
    05/20/2017 03:57

    yes. yes. yes.

  • Jennifer M.
    05/20/2017 03:54

    Pharrell is so fine

  • Alex K.
    05/20/2017 03:52

    Eerrr.... blurred lines, anyone remember that?

  • Anna M.
    05/20/2017 03:41

    did you get to see this in person?!