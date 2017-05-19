Pharrell's feminist speech

Pharrell Williams's empowering and feminist speech at New York University for the "first generation to treat women as equal".
Shermaine D.05/25/2017 03:54
Who ask him to speak? Puppet face for a price I bet u.
Luis O.05/24/2017 18:38
One more reason why of always loved Pharrell.
Luca P.05/22/2017 19:20
Lol what about blurred lines tho? These rappers need to hop off the bandwagon
Bryn L.05/22/2017 19:01
wth i dont even remember who our speaker was my year
Anna H.05/21/2017 22:27
lollllllllzzzz
Hava S.05/20/2017 14:46
was this your graduation? Did you get to see him?
Jim B.05/20/2017 14:17
https://youtu.be/yyDUC1LUXSU
LaQuania D.05/20/2017 10:36
He's also the music producer to the song Happy and the movie Hidden Figures soundtrack
Brit B.05/20/2017 10:24
He's so fine
Juan D.05/20/2017 07:15
BOO!!!
Iman K.05/20/2017 07:09
Didn't he write and perform the horribly misogynistic song "Blurred Lines" alongside Robin Thicke 🤔🤔🤔 so much for the equality of women lol
Anna W.05/20/2017 05:50
YOU DIDN'T TELL ME ABOUT THIS
Peytin K.05/20/2017 05:42
he still fine asf
Richa K.05/20/2017 05:19
He literally cowrote & sang an entire song centered around sexual assault and the objectification of women. Aside from the obvious problematic semantics of his well-intended speech, how does he explain the "blurred lines," debacle? Which he both created and majorly profited off of. https://youtu.be/yyDUC1LUXSU
Susan S.05/20/2017 05:18
who he talking about that's right the women
Angela C.05/20/2017 04:13
😩
Isabelle F.05/20/2017 03:57
yes. yes. yes.
Jennifer M.05/20/2017 03:54
Pharrell is so fine
Alex K.05/20/2017 03:52
Eerrr.... blurred lines, anyone remember that?
Anna M.05/20/2017 03:41
did you get to see this in person?!