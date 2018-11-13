Pop Art By Toni Tails Celebrates All Bodies

Toni Tails creates colorful pop culture art to celebrate bodies that don't fit society's standards.
Sarah R.11/13/2019 18:46
Swesome! Thanks, Brut, for featuring this artist.
Diane F.09/19/2019 18:53
I love this artwork! I wish it had been around when I was a child.
یار غ.09/05/2019 16:55
Tigress O.08/21/2019 12:10
So glad to see so many folks show up in these comments to unconditionally support the beauty of Toni's work and Toni's message. ♥️
Lindley A.08/19/2019 18:09
Toni's artwork is so beautiful!
Wendy W.08/19/2019 14:17
I've always loved your work, Toni!! You are so talented and I love your message!!! Thank you!!!
Ju S.08/18/2019 18:43
These are amazing!
Xepher Q.08/18/2019 15:45
Such an important message to spread, not to mention your art is killer 😍😎😍😎😍😎😍😎😍😎
Holly B.08/18/2019 12:38
These are absolutely amazing pieces and I love seeing your work!! This world needs more love for ALL.... especially those who have been told to believe their body isn’t worthy! Thank you for sharing your art and talent!
Jodi M.08/18/2019 02:54
Your art is amazing and important. Thank you for the representation! 💜
Ashley B.08/18/2019 02:47
Dope
Candi C.08/17/2019 20:08
Beautiful art from a beautiful talented lady!
Esther B.08/17/2019 18:56
Toni, your art is an inspiration. You are an inspiration
Emily G.08/17/2019 18:55
What a fantastic video! Thank you for creating art that represents my body shape! ❤️
Janet C.08/17/2019 18:05
Your work is fantastic, and you’re a beautiful person! Representation is essential in combatting prejudice and bullying, and you’re making a tremendous difference. 💜
Rynae L.08/17/2019 16:56
You are doing so much to help people see their body in a positive way. Who wouldn't think that is an amazing thing? In a world where women have been taught to hate their bodies, we need as much of this as possible. I am so tired of seeing unnaturally thin models all the time anyways. Lets see some real bodies so that young women stop trying to achieve impossible results.
Mary C.08/17/2019 16:00
I’ve always loved art! I’m glad to see it here!
Heather S.08/17/2019 15:40
Toni! This is amazing!!! YOU are amazing!!! Thank you for being you, and creating such beautiful artwork! Also that Ursula is fabulous, and this video just changed my mind about Miss Piggy.
Stacy L.08/17/2019 15:11
Representation is everything. Thank you Toni Tails for creating beautiful artwork that has inclusivity at its core and both inspires and gives fat people courage to see their own amazing nature.❤
Denise C.08/17/2019 15:02
Love ❤️ for the strength that your giving me! So I can love me for who iam right now♥️♥️💜 iam not just a “FAT” person(“saying a bad word “) I am worthy of love and that starts with me! I need some clothes that fit me right !😉 l hope to be able to grab some of your line. Please keep up your hard work👍🏼💗