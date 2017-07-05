Presidents' funniest moments

Presidents... They're just like us. \nIf you ever had an awkward moment in life, be glad it didn't happen on camera, while you were the US President! 😉
29 comments
Jennifer M.07/06/2017 22:53
Carley B.07/06/2017 21:23
Syreeta B.07/06/2017 20:02
These were too funny. But Obama had the look of a man who came home to late and wifey locked his ass out of the house lol
Corey F.07/06/2017 20:00
these are all pretty good except for the Castro one because I'm pretty sure Obama did that on purpose because him raising his fist triumphantly with Cuban dictators is a bad idea
Victoria L.07/06/2017 19:43
Lauren M.07/06/2017 18:56
Haha babe this made me laugh 😂o
Solis D.07/06/2017 18:44
The Melisa one was funny 😂😂
Phill H.07/06/2017 18:14
Lol... Bush thought that was where he got assassinated for sure.
Nadya S.07/06/2017 18:10
How could they forget to put the video of George H vomiting on the Prime Minister of Japan 🇯🇵 😂?
Diedra R.07/06/2017 17:23
Bush and the door.. 😂😂😂😂 just adorable. Lol.
Jennifer S.07/06/2017 16:31
😂😂😂 When Obama's car gets stuck and Bush couldn't open the door! 😂😂😂 ahahahahha LMFAO 😂😂😂
Janet M.07/06/2017 16:24
Lol what people have to do so they won't let stupid trump look dum...they have to go find other videos of other presidents wich there weren't bad like that's idiot..
Chance P.07/06/2017 15:32
The one with Obama checking the doors is hilarious
Kailyn L.07/06/2017 14:48
Marina H.07/06/2017 14:19
Golfam J.07/06/2017 13:20
Tristan G.07/06/2017 13:10
I can't imagine the white house should be easy to get into lmao poor Obama
Benson U.07/06/2017 10:49
Hahaha.. Thought obama was guy... That hand sign.. Lol
Lisa R.07/06/2017 10:48
Lmao "yaaaaaayyy"
Crayaokie C.07/06/2017 06:27
THATS NOT NANCY!