Questions I’m Tired of Answering: Ron Howard
Ron Howard will take your questions 🙋♂️— just stop asking him these.
Ron Howard 5 questions he’s tired of answering.
Ron Howard is an American filmmaker and actor. Howard is best known for playing two high-profile roles in television sitcoms in his youth and directing a number of successful feature films later in his career. We’re asking really nicely on Ron’s behalf to please stop asking the actor/director/producer these particular questions!
He’s a little weary of people asking why he transitioned from acting to directing
“You know, I was in a popular television show Happy Days in America, The Andy Griffith Show, and American Graffiti”
Why did he want to become a director?
“And to me, it's kind of obvious, because directing is an extension of control and it just was a job that appealed to me, so it's kind of a simple answer.”
How does he feel about Donald Trump?
“I get a little tired of sort answering or not answering that one depending on my frame of mind that day.”
Why does he think he’s had a successful marriage?
“I've been married for almost 44 years. I'm very grateful for this, but I don't think that because I've had this experience, this kind of gift of this great relationship, that that means there's some formula that I know how it's happened. It's just my good fortune.”
What's his favorite project?
“Which movie have you directed that you were the proudest of or that was your favorite project? And I get tired of it being asked because it's a really difficult one to answer… I don't even really know how to address it because there are things that I love about all of the films, things that disappoint me about all of the films. And everyone is its own unique experience and it's a little bit like saying, who's your favorite kid? I have four kids and now five grandkids. Who's your favorite? Can't. I don't want to answer that question and I don't really know how to.”
Brut.
- 49.4k
- 243
- 16
14 comments
Larry S.05/27/2019 16:01
Love most of his films, that doesn't really make him a great person.
Emmanuel M.05/26/2019 00:28
Botbot manang imo ron
Tanka B.05/16/2019 08:24
T
Nwe N.05/09/2019 18:06
Great work.
Sabahattin T.05/08/2019 12:02
duvarcı ali
OThman E.05/03/2019 07:43
laman kaychbah
Edgar P.05/03/2019 07:42
“hey let’s do an interview on the questions I hate answering”
Cynthia G.05/02/2019 14:04
It has been a pleasure to grow up with you from Opie to Producer. Keep up the great work.
Kathleen O.05/02/2019 13:49
I think he sounds a little obnoxious here
Curt B.05/02/2019 13:37
He seems like a really cool dude. 👍 I’ve always loved his films, he does a great job. Also, I always appreciate people who come across as humble.
Curt B.05/02/2019 12:24
He seems like a really cool dude. 👍 I’ve always loved his films, he does a great job. Also, I always appreciate people who come across as humble.
Grant E.05/02/2019 11:15
Man, I love him and the films he has directed. 🙌🏾
Natasha F.05/02/2019 10:59
Honestly, why would anyone ask him those questions. It's very obvious.
Daniel H.05/02/2019 10:59
A fantastic dude