Ray Ray McElrathbey: the football player who inspired Disney's 'Safety'

Their mother was an addict. He was 19 and a college football player but he chose to take in his brother to spare him from foster care. This is the story of Ray Ray McElrathbey, who inspired the Disney film "Safety."

12/22/2020 7:58 PM
