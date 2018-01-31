back

Ron Perlman imitates Trump

He was Hellboy. He was a son of anarchy. Now, Ron Perlman ... is Donald Trump?

01/31/2018 8:02 PM
  • 6.4m
  • 38

Pop Culture

26 comments

  • Hany A.
    02/20/2018 06:16

    😂

  • Nevin S.
    02/04/2018 12:37

    quality tv - sad bs

  • Nile C.
    02/02/2018 07:24

    Rsssssssss

  • Carlito A.
    02/02/2018 01:42

    literally the distorted communication of Trump, that comedy, Ron Perlman, kkkkkk, he discovered, fantastic kkkkkkk

  • George S.
    02/01/2018 22:15

    3rd rate actor only gets parts because he is a freak no talent and by this video one can observe he is not to smart and a Hollywood jew

  • Aaron B.
    02/01/2018 21:39

    skills

  • Teo R.
    02/01/2018 20:30

    genius

  • Clément M.
    02/01/2018 19:06

    meilleure vidéo

  • Jonathan V.
    02/01/2018 12:52

    ptdr on dirait mes imitations

  • Ma'am R.
    02/01/2018 07:57

    come see your friend.. 😂😂😂

  • Iv E.
    02/01/2018 06:23

    Wonderfulness really bigly

  • George S.
    02/01/2018 04:25

    you are is different than you're you must have been picking your ass during that lesson....and yes contractions are accepted when they are used properly ...keep at it.....the world needs janitors because bro and that is what you should be of course what you do is unskilled labor really.....and with that nose you could sure blow alot of smoke!

  • Tori L.
    02/01/2018 02:29

    They'd need to digitally shrink his hands

  • Pine D.
    02/01/2018 02:26

    😂😂😂😂

  • Rehastra J.
    02/01/2018 01:04

    😂😂Brilliant!!!

  • Cheryl B.
    02/01/2018 00:59

    this had me pissing my pants

  • Marsha L.
    02/01/2018 00:07

    I can not wait.

  • Steven S.
    01/31/2018 23:58

    hahaha

  • Will L.
    01/31/2018 23:25

    Ethan Miley Smart another reason to like Mr goldshoes:)

  • James R.
    01/31/2018 22:59

    I think Ron Perlman makes a better president right?