Rosalía Talks Power, Nails, and Femininity
"It's a symbol of power and strength... They could almost appear to be a weapon." Rosalía talked to Brut about her long nails — and how female power is at the core of her latest album. 💅
Rosalía and female power
Singer Rosalía produces, writes, composes and sings all her own songs. She showcases Female power which is at the core of her album. It was very clear to her what she wanted, the album would be called El Mal Querer, and it would be about a toxic love, about a dark love, a love of possessiveness, of jealousy. She wanted to take an in-depth look at these passions. Rosalía Vila Tobella known magnanimously as Rosalía, is a Spanish singer, songwriter, actress and record producer. Known for her modern interpretations of flamenco music, Rosalía crossed language boundaries after receiving praise from international influencers and after several collaborations with artists such as J Balvin, Pharrell Williams and James Blake.
Rosalía dedicated her most recent single “Aute Cuture” to women, and to her symbol of strength. “I love really long nails because, for me, they are a symbol of…What I’m going to say is very personal to me, but it’s a symbol of power and strength, of radical and extreme femininity, in a way. And at the same time, they could almost appear to be a weapon, don’t you think? Or they could act as a type of weapon. I like that, and I think that Aute Cuture, among other things, has a sense of humor. It’s a song with a spark, where there’s…a bit of banter in the lyrics. You know? And the nails are an element that has always been highly present, visually, in my videos, and so on. Because I’ve always worn them this way, I’ve worn them very long for many years now.
Her song “A Ningún Hombre” has become an anthem for women’s empowerment. “I think it’s a song…that has a lot of strength. It always makes me feel strong when I sing it. And when I sing it on stage, I always see that people sing it too. Women sing it, but not only women, men sing it too. I just love that. And ultimately, I think it’s a song about power and anyone can identify with that.”
Brut.
- 594.1k
- 2.0k
- 119
79 comments
Andres P.08/29/2019 17:08
Se ve gatisima con esas garras the puta que tiene.
Cynthia R.08/29/2019 03:36
Y con mas orgullo voy a estrenar mis orejas Finally 🤩🤩
Daniela R.08/29/2019 02:15
oh no... ya se me entro la altura por la Rosalia
Lily K.08/27/2019 05:58
Y si canta tan bien y escribe y compone y viaja a la Luna tan bien... k putas hace en el reguetton moviendo el culo?!... porke mover el culo...kualkiera.... pero cantar NO!...si en verdad tuviera talento no tuviera k perder su auto respeto de la forma en k lo hace. Igual la Becky g Carol g ni k la mierda... igual de basura. No tienen nada k nuestras hijas puedan admirar. Angela Aguilar. Ella si es Artista. Y no lo digo porke lo traiga en la sangre nada mas. Su forma d cantar su forma de vestirse con elegancia y su forma de comportarse. Eso es ser una mujer empoderada. Con valores y dignidad y auto respeto. Si a Las G's o a esta loka Las consideras artistas... Valio vergas el mundo!
Diane G.08/25/2019 05:12
Copiando a Cardi B Bitch Please 👌
Liam C.08/24/2019 04:03
tan bella
Maryy M.08/22/2019 01:57
¡¡La Rosalia!! 💃🏻
Kendra M.08/20/2019 11:32
It's so sad seeing females bash other females simply because they dont understand her point of view sad I hope u guys get the help u need 💜
Nauman U.08/20/2019 02:36
Wow? An artist that writes their own music? Unbelievable! *laughs in metal and indie music
Andrea Y.08/20/2019 02:11
a ella si puedes escuchar
Francisco F.08/19/2019 09:10
Mamacita...
Nelson P.08/18/2019 20:38
Que sonrisa tan bella.
Bella M.08/18/2019 06:22
Be talking vice is so soothinggg
Yeyito S.08/17/2019 01:54
Te amo chula tu acento es sexi amor
Luis J.08/16/2019 22:33
galethia pimp!!!! 🤣😂😂😂
Gerardo M.08/16/2019 04:19
De donde esta fea la Rosalia 💃🏻 se
Daniel C.08/15/2019 01:17
jajajajajaja vea mijo para que se entretenga un rato con la rosalia
Emilia L.08/14/2019 15:27
Esas uñas estan buenas para defenderce de los hombres golpiadores
Jay G.08/13/2019 13:37
Gorgeous Smile
Oscar G.08/13/2019 03:03
I like her voice but I don’t like feminist lol