Russell Brand Calls For Change in Views on Addiction

Comedian Russell Brand has lived life as an addict — now he's calling for a revolution in the way we treat addiction.
Christopher L.10/19/2018 12:09
Capitalism caused him to spend the little money he had on drugs?
Mel M.09/17/2018 13:36
I don't understand a thing that he says. He let go of Katy Perry, they never had kids. Then here he goes rallying against big corporations. If those corporations shut down, many more employees and families will suffer.
Ramram R.09/15/2018 10:20
hmmfff
Emma L.09/13/2018 15:37
🤔
Khoulita R.09/12/2018 20:12
nari ra photocopie dialk
Adriano V.09/12/2018 19:10
Let’s take advice from a junkie! 🙄
Ana R.09/12/2018 11:04
Boss ❤️
Arm C.09/12/2018 09:24
That's spirit✔️👍🏾😜 Clever isn't it®
Devon C.09/12/2018 07:44
Let’s do the same thing for guns. Since the strictest gun control states have the highest gun crime.
Kameron W.09/12/2018 04:32
Same guy that wants guns illegal to stop shootings.
Enrique V.09/12/2018 03:01
He should go to San Francisco to see his ideas already "working"
Bassam B.09/11/2018 23:23
This guy had a African child strucked in him isn't it? Is he the same guy?
Paulo v.09/11/2018 23:14
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2017/dec/05/portugals-radical-drugs-policy-is-working-why-hasnt-the-world-copied-it
Mar A.09/11/2018 22:55
"inside of you" HAHAHA
Ching L.09/11/2018 22:40
loves this news
Andy U.09/11/2018 22:09
Former addict????
Ármann G.09/11/2018 21:18
Wow so true
Jason M.09/11/2018 19:40
He’s a total wanker !!
Migs A.09/11/2018 16:26
Now im doubting his ethnicy. He looks more like an israeli or perhaps palestine. Haha
Juan P.09/11/2018 12:14
Thats what Gustavo Petro Wanted in Colombia, but they stupid people just vote for a pig and a dictator