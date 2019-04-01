back

Saffron is the priciest spice on the planet

Nicknamed "red gold", this spice is among the 10 most expensive foods in the world.

01/04/2019 12:07 PM

61 comments

  • Hassan A.
    05/11/2021 13:16

    Also grown in Pakistan

  • Anjali K.
    04/21/2021 16:17

    They did it wrong, J&K region is flipped.

  • Atul C.
    04/13/2021 08:59

    A few strands are enough to make my kheer(milk+rice) taste&feel yummy

  • Hassan J.
    04/13/2021 04:29

    Unfortunately you can’t present the magic of its aroma

  • Karan A.
    04/11/2021 13:49

    Brut please show india maps properly with whole kashmir as part of india

  • Tathagata B.
    04/11/2021 09:13

    You got India's map wrong.

  • MaryAnne P.
    04/10/2021 16:26

    , please share this with Susan, and she can tell you about asking your father to bring some back from Spain.

  • Shagufta I.
    04/10/2021 09:02

    Afghan 🇦🇫 Saffron is getting award of best quality from last eight years...

  • Markjane J.
    04/10/2021 08:45

    yan ba yung nilalagay sa arrozcaldo

  • FRANCIS K.
    04/10/2021 05:02

    🙊🙊🙊

  • Vasi L.
    04/09/2021 17:54

    From Crete? Saffron is actually grown in northern Greece, near Kozani.

  • Yakub A.
    04/09/2021 17:45

    For pure Kashmir saffron contact +919886470926 😎

  • Venkatesh S.
    04/09/2021 15:25

    How can you term food extensive, it has to be digested , if everyone says it's much better than is it called expensive , when any human is really hunger he can relish anything offered which is digestible.

  • Gulden L.
    04/09/2021 11:41

    😯

  • Tariq S.
    04/09/2021 09:41

    Wow

  • Biplobi H.
    04/09/2021 06:15

    Nice

  • Richard G.
    04/08/2021 23:22

    From Crete 😂

  • Nelson L.
    04/08/2021 23:04

    Oh! That is generous!!! I’ll reweight my own spices too!

  • Mauro A.
    04/08/2021 17:17

    ZAFRAN, ZAFFERANO IN iTALY FOR RISOTTO ALLA MILANESE

  • Saffron C.
    04/08/2021 15:14

    Grown in Dorset and Suffolk uk 🇬🇧 too 👌

