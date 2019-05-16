Salvador Dalí Brought to Life Using AI
"Dalí Lives" is a new exhibit bringing the surrealist painter back to life using artificial intelligence technology — and takes selfies. Special thanks to The Dali Museum.
There is little doubt, Salvador Dalí would have been a major selfie king. With his upturned mustache and animated reactions, Dalí would have splashed our social media accounts with the best images and thanks to the technology innovation at the Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, he sort of will be. The museum teamed up with Goody, Silverstein & Partners to create a deepfake – in this case, a life-size recreation of the famed Spanish painter – for the Dalí Lives exhibit.
Salvadore Dalí has been resurrected using artificial intelligence (AI). This technology allows people to imagine for a moment the history and heritage that there is such a thing as immortality to see Dalí alive again. The deepfake video of the surrealist painter was created using over 6,000 frames, 1,000 hours of machine learning and a voice actor to recreate Dalí’s Spanish-French-English accent.
“In order to actually train this AI to reproduce Dalí’s likeness, we started with finding the right footage of Dalí and then we split that up into frames where his is looking the right way and we pick the best frames to use for training from that. How our system learns exactly what he looks like and how his mouth moves and how his eyes move and his eyebrows in every little detail about what makes Dalí, Dalí.” Nathan Shipley, Technical director details.
The Dalí Lives exhibit opened in May 2019 at The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, on what would have been his 115th birthday.
On their way out, the AI Dalí offers to take a selfie with visitors.
