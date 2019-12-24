Saoirse Ronan on her life in movies

She was nominated for an Oscar at 14 years old and isn’t shy about tackling social issues. This is the life of Little Women’s Saoirse Ronan.
19 comments
Edward E.21 minutes
That's so sweet ❤️
Julia S.an hour
🌷👍❤️💪🍀
Neil W.an hour
who cares what celebrities think? Why should their opinion matter more than anyone elses?
Paula T.3 hours
May God bless you and your family.
Audrey J.8 hours
🤗🤗🤗
Tommy R.12 hours
Can veterans live with family
Brenda M.13 hours
That is wonderful thing to do God bless you all
Diana G.14 hours
How wonderful. God bless them.
Sunshine M.14 hours
I ❤❤❤❤this.
Bruta day
For more on the VA's Medical Foster Home Program: https://www.va.gov/GERIATRICS/pages/Medical_Foster_Homes.asp
Isei F.a day
God bless you mightily
Naomi M.a day
This is awesome!!
Darrell M.2 days
Amen more people should be like this women
Wendy H.2 days
Brilliant idea.
Roz D.2 days
Wish we had this in Australia.
Ismanto Y.2 days
Love to see it...!
Robert H.2 days
You are wonderful. Being kind to one another is what matters most.
Mashmoon M.2 days
God bless your good deeds and May your life be full of joy just the way you bring joy to others.
Sandra H.2 days
That's a beautiful thing ❤❤❤