She's a "Vitiligo Goddess"

This "goddess" with vitiligo is "perfectly painted with a purpose." 🙌🏿
279 comments
Zaki Z.03/06/2019 00:14
There is someone here in Morocco dealing with this skin disease
Zaki Z.03/06/2019 00:14
There is someone here in Morocco dealing with this skin disease
Luisa L.02/22/2019 17:16
Ahora ya tengo 62 años
Luisa L.02/22/2019 17:15
Sufro de vitíligo desde los 22 años he sido víctima de bullying ya tengo mi cuerpo 100 x ciento ya blanco
Iomikoe J.12/11/2018 04:32
Follow my Fan page Iomikoe Johnson Woods
Gabi C.11/19/2018 16:26
Es bellísima !!!
Reshma J.11/19/2018 09:24
God bless you.
Lawrence B.11/18/2018 23:38
You are an icon of hope to many of us the imperfect.
Lia A.11/18/2018 23:24
My Dad had this and still he went to work each day as Chairman of the Development Bank if the Philippines.
Nadia L.11/18/2018 21:51
الله على كل شيء قدير سبحانه وتعالى
Ayvaz G.11/18/2018 19:33
Allah acil şifalar versin amin amin amin
Blacio L.11/18/2018 14:41
mi amor con este sol puedes terminar asi :O jajajajaj tus pies ya lo estan, pinches nucitas sabrozas jsjajs
Benjamin O.11/18/2018 12:08
You are looking so beautiful my dear
Nana B.11/17/2018 17:35
For a lady with a grandkid, you look smashing. You were born to be unique embrace your difference and know one truth...God never created an imperfection. Keep up the cheer and confidence girl
Sheikh S.11/17/2018 11:27
I've been inspired about all my all my challenges and disappointments.
Takwa M.11/17/2018 08:23
..
Flower C.11/16/2018 22:07
This person are so beautiful !! 😘👍🌿🌸🌿🌸🌿🌸
Roberto G.11/16/2018 21:13
No me gusta y eso no me hace mala persona
Gerber O.11/16/2018 11:29
Vaca
Saddik D.11/16/2018 10:27
مت. كان بالشر الضعيف آلهة