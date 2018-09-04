She's Rising Above Fat Shaming

She's refusing to let her happiness hinge on other people's words.
623 comments
Karim T.08/20/2019 11:37
Bonheur
Karim T.08/20/2019 11:37
B
Iem A.05/28/2019 06:32
Gang weed
Jennifer L.02/19/2019 13:21
She's beautiful
Sarah S.02/13/2019 21:44
reminds me of that krn beauty vlogger i met in london
Nessy F.01/31/2019 11:53
DISGUSTING FATTY!
Victoria M.01/28/2019 22:25
Size aside, she is really very good at makeup 💄
Michaela H.01/28/2019 19:26
People just need to stop been mean 😥
Hana I.01/27/2019 02:28
It shouldn't matter how big or small you are no one should be condoning people telling her to kill her self!! She is beautiful to her standards and that's all that matters.
Stephanie M.01/08/2019 01:11
lol
Arvid S.01/06/2019 15:02
Someone please buy her a treadmill
Grace '.01/06/2019 07:49
I think most people are missing the point. It's not necessarily about being "unhealthy" but how are words can have an impact on an individual which can lead to depression, anxiety, self hatred etc. If they are not hurting you why do you even feel the need to spout your horrible opinions. Everyone has there own ideals and if shes not yours then move along, don't need to be nasty about it!
Jamie Y.12/31/2018 14:18
I scrolled down purely for the typical 'mum comment'...wasn't long before the classic was said- 'everyone is beautiful in their own way'.
Josh C.12/16/2018 14:14
She’ll die early from heart disease but at least she’ll be happy
Kali M.12/16/2018 13:23
She’s Amazing
Julia G.12/12/2018 00:43
"I will not reserve my happiness for a later date or a later weight" 👏👏👏❤❤❤❤
Semardis S.11/19/2018 17:23
ahora no puedo ver a alguien así sin pensar en ti
Iram N.11/19/2018 06:53
still ugly..
Saranya E.11/19/2018 03:51
U r cute and beautiful the way u r dear
Rick B.11/17/2018 12:47
True, lots Love to you Sister... God bless you, Rick.