back
Singer reimages opera with hip-hop music
Opera singer Babatunde Akinboboye blends opera with hip-hop to create "hip-hopera" and is getting a new generation excited about the art.
09/05/2021 4:58 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
7 comments
Blue J.an hour
Love when he post. Here is the link to his fb page https://fb.watch/7S8AtpYzae/ If you enjoy my content, consider becoming a supporter https://facebook.com/becomesupporter/babatundehiphopera/
Warren H.2 hours
..glad to see an article about you bro..... good stuff... continued success and blessings to you.......
Babatunde H.2 hours
Hey that's me! Thanks for post ! Follow me:
Murtaza J.11 hours
pehla wala tom and jerry wala haina ?
Joseph T.a day
𝗗𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝘁𝗼𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 your present situation٫ here is the opportunity God wants to use to lift you from your debt and financially free,𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗮 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗜 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜'𝗺 𝗴𝗹𝗮𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗲𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝘀𝗵𝗲'𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂'𝗿𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗮 𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 . 𝗕𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗮 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴. 𝗕𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗮 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴. 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 👇👇👇👇👇 Marina Kaliseeva
Maxine B.a day
Awesome 👌
Sally S.a day
You could have put his name in the caption.