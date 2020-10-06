back

Spike Lee on years of racial injustice

"Black people have been dying for this country, and we still don't have our full rights." Spike Lee spoke with Brut about the George Floyd protests, police brutality, and the history of black G.I.s deployed to Vietnam, the subject of his new film "Da 5 Bloods."

06/10/2020 3:24 PM
9 comments

  • Dan I.
    29 minutes

    Talk to the Queen of England.

  • Annabelle D.
    31 minutes

    Tell the little ones how hard it is to make it in America ,not like other countries , where it is easier , do not teach them to succeed in life ,tell them the white people will hold them back ,. Do not talk about Dr ben Carson. No teach them to not try hard ,,, everything starts at home

  • Tammy F.
    35 minutes

    The camera has made all the difference. The movie camera, the phone camera.

  • Bashir H.
    an hour

    Black people were there before that time.

  • Morales M.
    an hour

    Full cabal this caracter

  • Dennis C.
    an hour

    Spike lee sucks

  • Santos G.
    an hour

    I was born in 1975 raised American, live in American.

  • Brut
    an hour

    The new Spike Lee Joint, "Da 5 Bloods," is available on starting on June 12:

  • Shah R.
    an hour

    What's the name of first black person on earth