Story of his life: Peter Dinklage edition

He never let people's preconceptions get in the way of his art. Now he's the star of the most-watched TV show ever! 💪

07/25/2017 10:42 AM
  • 65.3k
  • 36

Pop Culture

18 comments

  • Casey L.
    07/29/2017 11:37

    Amy

  • Sumaya W.
    07/28/2017 14:59

    Woahh he's 48

  • Alex A.
    07/28/2017 13:11

    And now has an ego the size of King Kong

  • Latoya J.
    07/28/2017 10:44

    He is awesome

  • ShAy M.
    07/28/2017 06:51

    What romantic movie was it he played in?!?? Anyone help!!!? I wanna see it, tag me!

  • Tmonee R.
    07/28/2017 06:42

    💕💕💕❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💋💋💋💋

  • Avery G.
    07/28/2017 06:14

    FAV

  • Cesar A.
    07/28/2017 03:53

    lo amo ❤️

  • Megan J.
    07/28/2017 02:48

    Love him!

  • Aly M.
    07/28/2017 02:01

    Rhea Samson

  • Hector I.
    07/28/2017 01:54

    Y'all are forgetting about Nip Tuck. I've been a fan of his ever since.

  • Cathryn R.
    07/28/2017 00:47

    Some of y'all sound like you're hating on him.

  • Elizabeth M.
    07/27/2017 21:41

    He's an angry elf

  • Michael J.
    07/27/2017 20:51

    G.O.T. FANS ARE CREAMING IN THEIR PANTIES OVER THIS.. GAYYYYYYYYYY

  • Zack H.
    07/27/2017 20:30

    Peter Dinklage is a freakin amazing Actor Tyrion is one of the best characters in GoT too Hell yeah

  • Melissa G.
    07/27/2017 19:59

    Our boy Tyrion (or sometimes known as Miles Finch) 😂❤️

  • Lelia G.
    07/27/2017 19:25

    , , ,

  • Ashley A.
    07/27/2017 19:21

    ,