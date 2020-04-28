Strawberry asparagus recipe, a lockdown special
Scientists designed a sustainable diet for 2050
Pizza recipe, a lockdown special
Micronutris is the first edible insect farm in France
Chocolate mousse recipe, a lockdown special
Veggie bowl recipe, a lockdown special
runs , where 100% of the produce used comes from France.
The Community brings together chefs and restaurant professionals who are committed to sustainable food. They have decided to share their best daily recipes during the current lockdown. For more details: https://ecotable.fr/
2 comments
Brut nature3 hours
runs , where 100% of the produce used comes from France.
Brut nature3 hours
The Community brings together chefs and restaurant professionals who are committed to sustainable food. They have decided to share their best daily recipes during the current lockdown. For more details: https://ecotable.fr/